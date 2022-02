CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some Chicago teenagers have a new video out, that sends a musical message about kids with COVID vaccinations.It's called "One of One" -and is dedicated to young people getting vaccinated to protect their futures.The video is sponsored by the City Of Chicago and produced by Keith Harris, a Grammy-award winning producer, and features Grammy-award winning singer, BJ the Chicago Kid as the lead singer.According to the city, 80% of Chicago teens from 12-17 have gotten at least one dose of the COVID vaccine as of February 22.