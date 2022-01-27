coronavirus testing

2 more Chicago-based COVID test companies investigated by IDPH, Illinois attorney general

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two more COVID testing companies in Chicago that sprang up during the omicron surge are under investigation by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Chicago-based Northshore Clinical Labs, which is not associated with NorthShore University HealthSystem, and O'Hare Clinical Lab, which has no connection to the airport, are both under investigation by IDPH and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

RELATED: Center for COVID Control facing lawsuit from Minnesota AG alleging widespread COVID testing scheme

Both operators also have an F rating with the Better Business Bureau of Chicago.

"The majority of complaints allege that they did not get the results, timely results, or results at all," said Steve Bernas, president and CEO of BBB of Chicago.

Chloe Tschudy said it took 12 days to get the result of her COVID PCR test after going to a pop-up site affiliated with Northshore Clinical Labs.

"I think that the point of getting tested and getting your answers within a certain time period is to keep not only yourself safe, but family, friends, co-workers," she said.

Last week the Center for COVID Control agreed to close all of its Illinois locations for the foreseeable future amid multiple investigations, including by the FBI.

"I think consumers are confused a little bit and really did not know they were dealing with a business," Bernas said.

O'Hare Clinical Lab did not respond to ABC7's request for comment, but a company representative told the ABC station in Louisville, Ky., in response to that state's attorney general investigation, that delays have been due to staff shortages.

"Some of the technicians got sick. Other ones didn't want to work because of the holidays. The numbers rose up. It was not fun at all," O'Hare Clinical Lab Services's Shahraiz Khawari told WHAS-TV.

Northshore Clinical Labs said it was unable to provide a statement for ABC7 Chicago ahead of this report, but the company's website said it closed all its third party-operated pop-up sites.
