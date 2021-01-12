coronavirus chicago

Chicago COVID travel quarantine order reformatted to 2-tier system

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago announced changes to the city's COVID-19 travel order Tuesday, switching from a three-tier system to a two-tier system.

The previous travel order places states in three categories: red, orange and yellow. The new travel order,which will take effect on Friday, eliminates one of the tiers so there will now be an orange tier and a yellow tier.

Travelers from states in the orange tier must either quarantine for 10 days or test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arrival. Travelers from yellow states do not need to quarantine or test before arrival.

A state in the yellow tier has less than 15 daily cases per 100,000 people. States in the orange tier have more than 15 cases per 100,000 people.

Currently, Hawaii will be the only state in the yellow tier and all other states will be in the orange tier.
