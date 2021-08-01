Chicago pushes for more COVID-19 vaccinations to avoid another shutdown

Chicago, we can be open AND we can be careful. Keep practicing the measures we all know: social distancing, masking, and personal hygiene. Most important of all is vaccination. Please talk to your friends, family, and community about getting vaccinated. #ProtectChicago — Dr. Allison Arwady (@DrArwady) August 1, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the city's top doctor are pleading with Chicagoans to step it up in the fight against COVID-19 and avoid more restrictions or another round of shutdowns."We have no goal or current plans to close down Chicago again, but we need people, please, once again to step up. We've made it through this pandemic. Well, so far, especially when you compare what happened right at the beginning to after we were able to get a lot of these mitigations in place," Dr. Allison Arwady.Arwady joined the Mayor at a Sunday morning news briefing to update the rising COVID-19 numbers and to press the need get vaccines into neighborhoods across the city.Chicago is now reporting an average of 206 new cases per day and 97% of the people dying from the coronavirus in in the city are unvaccinated."You are playing with your life," said Mayor. "The delta variant is real. It is vicious and it attacks those who are not vaccinated."The Summer Bash Music Festival near Washington Park also served as a pop-up vaccination clinic this weekend.The surge of the Delta variant pushed some festival goers to get their shot."You got a lot of people that are not vaccinated. You got a lot of people that are not wearing masks so I don't want to cause anybody to get sick," said Ronald Smith.The mayor specifically called out six zip codes on the South and West Side that are lagging behind the rest of the city in vaccinations.They include 60633 South Deering, 60621 Englewood, 60649 South Shore, 60620 Auburn-Gresham, 60644 Austin and 60628 Roseland. Less than 50 percent of the residents in those neighborhoods are vaccinated."This thing has been researched pretty good and I would rather have it than not to have and I wanna live. I don't want to die." said Smith.Nearly all counties in the Chicago area are now showing a "substantial spread" of COVID-19, according to health officials.The CDC bumped both Lake and Kane counties up from "moderate spread" in its latest report.The two areas now seeing 50 to 99 cases per 100,000 people over a 7-day period, the CDC reported.With Lake and Kane counties moved up to "substantial" spread, Kankakee is the only county in our area that's still listed at "moderate."Illinois is not along in seeing COVID-19 cases surge.The country's top infectious disease expert warns "things will get worse."Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC's "This Week" that he doesn't expect the country to return to the restrictions that were imposed at the height of the pandemic.The U.S did report an increase in people getting the shot this past week, but still only about 60% of Americans are fully vaccinated.