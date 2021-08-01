COVID-19 vaccine

COVID vaccine near me: Chicago continues hyper-local vaccination events across city as cases rise

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago launches pop-up COVID-19 vaccine events across city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As COVID-19 case numbers tick up, Chicago is launching a new strategy to get more people vaccinated.

The city's public health department released a calendar of pop-ups and special events throughout the city where shots will be offered.

The effort comes as more contagious Delta variant continues to drive up infections and hospitalizations.

Cook County health officials are shifting their approach to focus even more on populations and communities with the lowest vaccination rates. The head of CDC said those who have not gotten the shot are fueling the increases being seen.

"This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated. We are seeing outbreaks of cases in parts of the country that have low vaccination coverage because unvaccinated people are at risk," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director.

Cook County closed its three remaining mass vaccinations sites earlier this month because of low demand. Pop-ups will be located in neighborhoods at bus stops, churches, food pantries and other places all week. All COVID-19 vaccines are being offered at no cost to everyone, no insurance or ID. All Chicago residents 12 years old and up are eligible.

Hyperlocal vaccine event calendar released by CDPH:

"The Chicago Department of Public Health is offering vaccines at pop-ups and special events throughout the city each week, including parks, CTA stops, churches, food pantries and more. The goal is to make it as easy as possible for Chicagoans who have not yet been vaccinated to get their vaccine.

All COVID-19 vaccines are offered at no cost to everyone, no insurance or ID required. All Chicago residents age 12 and up are eligible.

Events for the week ofJuly 31are below. Go to Chicago.gov/VaxCalendar for addresses for each location.

Saturday, July31
  • Little VillageCommuityCouncil: Piotrowski Park: 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

  • Carole Robertson Center for Learning: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

  • Brickyard Mall: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

  • First St. Peter MB Church: 10:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

  • We Keep You Rollin & The Golden Gate Homeowners Association: 12:00 - 3:30 p.m.


    • Sunday, August 1
  • PODER: 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

  • Swap-O-Rama Ashland Ave: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

  • TridestoneChurch Chicago: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

  • Salem Baptist Church of Chicago: 12:00 - 2:00 p.m.

  • XS Tennis Summer Bash: 2:00 - 6:00 p.m.


    • Monday, August 2
  • CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

  • Brickyard Mall: 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.


    • Tuesday, August 3
  • CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

  • CPS-Chicago Vocational Career Academy: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

  • PC+ Vaccination Station - Austin: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

  • CPD District 15 National Night Out: 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.


    • Wednesday, August 4
  • CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

  • CPS-Theodore Roosevelt High School:9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

  • Society of St. Vincent de Paul, District IX Food Pantry: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

  • PC+ Vaccination Station - Atlas Senior Center: 10:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.


    • Thursday, August 5
  • CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

  • CPS-Michele Clark High School:9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

  • PC+ Vaccination Station - Salvation Army: 1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.


    • Friday, August 6
  • CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

  • PC+Vaccination Station -North Austin Public Library: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

  • CPS Back-to-School Bash,Tarkington Elementary School:12:00 - 5:00 p.m.

  • CTA Stop -KimballBrown Line: 3:00 - 6:30 p.m.


    • New events are added weekly to the City's calendar of pop-ups and special events -- which include City vaccination sites and clinics open for CPS students and their families -- at Chicago.gov/VaxCalendar.

    The City also continues to offer in-home COVID-19 vaccination to all Chicago residents age 12 and up. Appointments can be made by calling (312) 746-4835 or going to www.chicago.gov/athome.

    For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Chicago, visit www.chicago.gov/covidvax."

