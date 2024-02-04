Distracted driver knocks over 3 electrical poles in West Lawn alleyway, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man drove his car into three electrical poles in an alley Saturday on the city's Southwest Side, police said.

A trail of destruction and debris from destroyed garbage cans could be seen on a Citizen app video after the poles had fallen over.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Kolin Avenue, Chicago police said.

The driver of a Jeep SUV, a 51-year-old man, crashed into the poles because of a distraction from inside the vehicle, police said.

The man was taken to Christ hospital to be treated for unknown injuries. He was issued two citations by police.

It was not immediately known if there were any other injuries or to what extent the damage had on nearby homes.

No further information about the crash was immediately available.