7 injured, 4 critically, in Englewood crash near 63rd, Halsted, Chicago fire officials say

Seven people, including two children, were injured in an Englewood crash near 63rd and Halsted on Chicago's South Side Friday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Seven people, including two children, were injured in a crash on Chicago's South Side Friday afternoon.

Chopper7 was over the scene near S. Halsted St. and W. 63rd Street near Kennedy King College in the Englewood neighborhood around 5 p.m.

Four of the five adult victims were rushed to local hospitals in critical condition, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson. The fifth adult is in fair condition.

Two children were also taken to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition.

Police have not yet released any details about the cause of the crash.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.