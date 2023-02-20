Woman dies after crashing into porch of Norwood Park home, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman died after crashing into the front porch of a home in Norwood Park Sunday night, Chicago police said.

Police the 30-year-old woman was speeding when she lost control and hit the wooden porch on the 6300-block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue at about 9:08 p.m.

A resident in the house said she was awake watching TV when she heard and felt the impact.

The driver was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released her identity.

No one inside the home were injured, police said. The Chicago Police Major Accidents Division are investigating.