1 killed, 1 injured in South Side crash

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 28-year-old woman was killed and another woman injured in a rollover crash on the South Side Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The woman was driving a Ford SUV eastbound on 115th Street when police said she struck a Honda sedan.

The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Authorities have not released her identity.

The driver of the Honda was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported. The Chicago Police Major Accidents Division is investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest pullmantraffic fatalitiesfatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot to announce full safety plan for July 4th weekend
With COVID-19 treatments in limited supply, who gets them and who doesn't?
7 kids killed in Chicago shootings in last 2 weeks
1 suspect in custody in case of missing Fort Hood soldier
1 in custody after armed standoff with SWAT team in Rogers Park
Cubs pitching coach recalls COVID-19 battle as both Chicago teams report for training
Willie Wilson to kick off campaign for US Senate Thursday
Show More
Newlyweds rescued after being swept away by giant wave
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, hazy sunshine Thursday
Chicago woman survives COVID-19 after 70 days in hospital
Illinois COVID-19 cases increase by 828, 30 new deaths
Illinois congressmen call for Trump action on Russian bounty report
More TOP STORIES News