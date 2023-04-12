WATCH LIVE

Garfield Ridge crash: Car crashes into SW Side apartment building near Midway, Chicago police say

The Chicago Police Department has not issued any citations.

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 8:14PM
Car loses control, crashes into Southwest Side apartment building
Residents of a Chicago apartment building were jolted out of bed when an SUV plowed through a wall.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Residents of an apartment building on Chicago's Southwest Side were jolted out of bed Tuesday night when an SUV lost control and plowed through a wall of the building.

A 49-year-old man told police that his Ford Expedition was cut off by another vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The man swerved his Expedition to avoid crashing into the red vehicle, but hit a light pole and collided with the apartment building instead.

The impact left a massive hole in the side of the first floor of the Garfield Ridge building in the 5500-block of West 55th Street, right across from Midway Airport, at about 11 p.m.

The driver and passenger declined medical attention, and no other injuries were reported, according to police. The Chicago Police Department has not issued any citations.

Residents said the damaged first-floor unit was unoccupied.

