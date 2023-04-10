Major delays for Union Pacific North Line Metra riders after crash sends vehicle onto tracks

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Metra riders on the Union Pacific North Line experienced major delays Monday morning after a crash sent a vehicle onto the tracks.

Two cars were involved in the incident, which happened near the Highland Park station.

The train scheduled to arrive at Ogilvie Transportation Center at 5:23 a.m. was stopped around 4:45 a.m. because of the incident, according to Metra. At 6:13 a.m. trains were on the move and experiencing "extensive delays."

At least three scheduled UP-N trains did not operate due to the vehicle stuck on the tracks, according to Metra.

Two cars were involved the crash, and it is not clear if anyone was injured.