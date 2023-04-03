Lower West Side crash: Car hits home after crashing into another vehicle head-on, Chicago police say

There was a Chicago crash Sunday night when a car hit a home on West 21st Place on the Lower West Side, CPD said. The driver is at large.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for the driver of a car that crashed into a home on Chicago's Lower West Side Sunday night.

They said the male suspect hit another car head-on about 7:50 p.m., but kept going before he lost control and hit the house in the 1600-block of West 21st Place.

CPD said he ran off.

A 26-year-old woman from the vehicle he hit was taken to Stroger hospital in good condition, police said.

RELATED: Stolen car hits neighbor's home, 2 cars before slamming into suburban garage; driver sought

No one was hurt inside the home.

Police said the initial crash involving the red Chevy took place when the vehicle turned north on Paulina Street and hit the other vehicle head-on. The Chevy continued north until it hit the home.

Chicago fire officials ensured the scene was safe and clear of any structural danger.

No one was in custody Monday morning, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood