2 critically injured in River North crash, Chicago Fire Department says

Chicago Fire Department said a crash on LaSalle Drive in River North left two people critically injured Monday morning.

Chicago Fire Department said a crash on LaSalle Drive in River North left two people critically injured Monday morning.

Chicago Fire Department said a crash on LaSalle Drive in River North left two people critically injured Monday morning.

Chicago Fire Department said a crash on LaSalle Drive in River North left two people critically injured Monday morning.

CHICAGO -- Two people were critically injured in a River North crash Monday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The crash occurred on LaSalle Drive between Ohio and Ontario streets.

CFD said two people were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

LaSalle Drive was closed between the Ohio and Ontario streets as they investigate. It re-opened shortly before 7:30 a.m.

SEE ALSO: Illinois state trooper injured while investigating crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.