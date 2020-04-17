2 killed, including 14-year-old girl, in Park Manor crash after SUV runs red light ID'd, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people, including a 14-year-old girl, were killed and a woman critically injured in a crash in Chicago's Park Manor neighborhood Thursday night, police said.The girl was riding in a Toyota sedan driven by a 41-year-old woman in the 6900-block of South State Street when at about 10:45 p.m. it was struck by a Chevrolet SUV that ran a red light, police said.The girl was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. She has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Abigail Rogel.The 56-year-old man driving the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Kenneth Gunn.The 41-year-old woman driving the Toyota was transported to a hospital in critical condition.The Chicago Police Major Accidents Division is investigating the crash.