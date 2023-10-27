Chicago police said a 38-year-old man was killed after his vehicle struck a pillar of a viaduct on Western Avenue in Pilsen Friday morning.

1 killed after car crashes into viaduct in Pilsen, Chicago police say

The crash occurred at about 2:03 a.m. in the 1700-block of South Western Avenue.

The driver was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released his identity.

No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries reported, police said.

The CTA rerouted the northbound #49 Western Avenue buses. Area Three detectives are investigating.