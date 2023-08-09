3 women critically injured in River North crash: Chicago fire officials

A Chicago crash left 3 women injured at Ontario and Orleans streets near the Kennedy Expressway ramp in River North, CFD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three women were critically injured Tuesday night in a crash in Chicago's River North neighborhood, Chicago fire officials said.

CFD crews responded to a two-car crash about 8:45 p.m. at Orleans and Ontario streets, near the Kennedy Expressway on-ramp.

A 59-year-old woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, an 84-year-old woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and an 81-year-old woman was taken to Stroger in critical condition, officials said.

It was not immediately clear how the crash occurred.

Chicago police are investigating.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.