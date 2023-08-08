Oak Lawn crash victim's family protest driver's traffic ticket appearance, demand criminal charges

The family of Murod Kurdi was at court Tuesday to demand criminal charges be filed for driver responsible for Kurdi's death after an Oak Lawn hit-and-run crash in June.

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- Family and friends of Murod Kurdi rallied at a Cook County courthouse Tuesday to demand justice for his death.

Kurdi died after being hit by a car back in June, but the driver only received a traffic citation. Kurdi's family wants criminal charges in the case.

There were so many supporters present Tuesday that they could not all fit into the courtroom.

Kurdi was struck June 5 after getting out of his car in front of his home in Oak Lawn. The 28-year-old later died. The person who hit him was given a traffic ticket.

"There is no parent who should have to go through such a thing," said Fadia Kurdi, mother of Murod Kurdi. "Therefore, if justice is not served, this will and can happen again."

The female driver who was ticketed is Leanne Cusack. Both Cusack's attorney and Kurdi's attorney said Cusack admitted to officers at the scene that she had two drinks at a bar before the incident, and she declined to take a breathalyzer test.

"If the Oak Lawn Police Department has so little regard for human life that they let someone who killed Murod Kurdi go home at the end of the day, what does it mean for the rest of us?" said Muhamma Sankari with Arab American Action Network.

Cusack appeared in court Tuesday for the traffic violation of "failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident." Cusack was escorted out of the back of the courtroom and exited through a non-public entrance of the courthouse.

"They did make arrangements for something that is very disturbing for me," Kurdi family attorney, David Petrich, said. "They made arrangements for Leanne Cusack to not walk out the front door. They gave her special treatment."

The attorney representing Cusack said Cusack has had death threats and said there was testing done at the scene by an officer.

"He saw there was a slight odor of alcohol beverage on her breath," Cusack's attorney, Robert Olson, said. "They gave her an HGN test, which is the horizontal gaze, to establish a jerking of the eyes. She passed that test. My client wasn't impaired. She didn't do anything wrong. There are two victims in this case."

The Kurdi family wants the Illinois Attorney General and the Cook County State's Attorney to investigate the conduct of Oak Lawn officers that day.

The family has filed a civil wrongful death lawsuit against Cusack.

Cusack is due back in court September 18 for the traffic ticket.