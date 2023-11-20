Chicago police issue alert after Hyde Park, Fuller Park burglaries

CPD issued a new alert after several Chicago burglaries on South Wentworth Avenue and 57th Street in Fuller Park and Hyde Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a new community alert Sunday over business break-ins this weekend on the city's South Side.

Police said at least four break-ins happened at businesses, including a restaurant, in the Fuller Park neighborhood's 5400-block of South Wentworth Avenue.

The burglars smashed the businesses' front windows, and cash registers appeared to be broken into, police said. Some computers were left on the sidewalk.

The businesses were empty at the time, and no one was hurt, police said.

At least one happened just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday

Police also said thieves targeted a business on 57th Street in Hyde Park between midnight and 7 a.m. Saturday.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives - Area One at (312) 747-8380.

