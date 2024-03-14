North Side Dunkin' keeps serving customers after car crashes into building

An Uptown Dunkin' on Broadway kept serving customers after a car crashed into the Chicago building Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Dunkin' on the North Side kept Chicago running Thursday morning, even after a car crashed into it.

The car crashed into the Uptown Dunkin, located in the 4500-block of North Broadway, injuring one person, who was taken to a hospital in good condition.

The workers at the coffee shop said they are OK, and the Building and Health departments were called to the scene.

Despite the damage to the building, Dunkin' employees continued handing out food and drinks from online and app orders.

