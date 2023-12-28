Chicago police issue alert for attempted kidnapping in Albany Park

CHICAGO -- Chicago police have issued an alert after an attempted kidnapping in the Albany Park neighborhood Wednesday.
A 14-year-old girl was walking on the sidewalk between 2:15-2:45 p.m. in the 5400-block of North Kimball Avenue when police said a man grabbed her and tried to force the teen inside a vehicle.
The child broke free and the man fled north on Kimball Avenue, police said.
Police said the suspect was driving a black Jeep with Illinois license plate #EE81455.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 733-8261.
