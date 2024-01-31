WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2 robbed while picking up food in River West, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, January 31, 2024 10:46AM
2 robbed while picking up food in River West
Chicago police said two men picking up food were targeted in an armed robbery on Green Street in River West Tuesday night.
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were robbed at gunpoint as they were picking up a food order in River West Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The victims, ages 34 and 37, were parked on the 700-block of North Green Street outside Eggholic at about 9:40 p.m. to pick up a food order when police said an armed suspect got out of a blue SUV.

The victims complied with the suspect and handed over their belongings, police said.

The suspect returned to the blue SUV and fled the scene, police said.

No injuries were reported, police said. No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW