Chicago police say 62 armed robberies citywide appear connected

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating 62 armed robberies around the city that they believe may be connected.

The armed robberies have happened downtown, and on the North, Northwest and West sides. In each incident, police said the suspects got out of a car with guns and robbed their victims, sometimes stealing their cars and attacking them.

According to CPD, the armed robberies happened between June 23 and July 17, and the most incidents happened on Sunday, July 9 and Tuesday, July 11.

Police said the armed suspects operate in a group of two to five men, all wearing dark-colored clothing and black ski masks. No one was killed in any of the armed robberies.

Rosalba Rodriguez and her husband were victims of this group of armed robberies. On July 11 she was outside her home, preparing to help her husband move things from one car to another when a dark-colored sedan drove up.

Rodriguez said at least two men got out of the car and put guns to her husband's and a tow truck driver's head, pistol-whipping the tow truck driver, before robbing the two men of their wallets and phones. The entire incident was caught on their Ring camera.

"All they heard was a car burning wheels and coming by really fast from another street, and by the time my mom got out of the car, the guys had already zoomed off," she said in Spanish, with her daughter translating.

Police said at least 14 robberies were committed by this group on July 11 alone.

"I think that's crazy. I don't know how that could happen, like, so many cameras are out in the streets," said daughter Giselle Santos. "I don't understand how they haven't gotten caught yet."

According to Chicago police data, in the last 12 months robberies are up more than 16%

