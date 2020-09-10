Chicago police investigating string of break-ins on NW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are responding to break-ins at several Chicago businesses Thursday morning.Police said a car rental business in the 5300-block of West Irving Park was broken into, with the front and side windows shattered. Police said it appeared that someone entered the business, but it was not clear if anything was taken.Workers at a jewelry store in the 7000-block of West Higgins Avenue said they were also broken into Thursday morning. They said three suspects were in a Dodge Caravan and used a hammer to break the window.Surveillance video shows the suspects attempt to use the hammer to break a display case. After they could not break it, workers said the suspects jumped on top of it.Meanwhile, a break-in was also reported at a marijuana shop in the 3400-block of North Harlem Avenue at about 4:50 a.m.. Police said two suspects were seen fleeing in a blue minivan.Shortly after the marijuana shop was broken into, another break-in was reported at a business in the 5100-block of West Lawrence Avenue. Police said two suspects were seen fleeing in a blue minivan.Police have not confirmed if the break-ins are related.