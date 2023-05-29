Burglars target Chicago medical spas, steal high end laser equipment

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said burglars have been targeting medical spas in Chicago for overnight break-ins, with incidents spanning from Wicker Park to the Near South Side.

According to police, the burglars break windows and doors to enter the spas in the early morning hours. They then take high end laser machines, police said.

There have been six burglaries since Thursday in Wicker Park, Lincoln Park, Edgewater and the Near South Side and the following dates and times:

2 a.m. on May 25 in the 1900 block of West Wabansia

7 a.m. on May 25 in the 1700 block of West North Avenue

5 a.m. on May 27 in the 2300 block of North Lincoln

2:45 a.m. on May 28 in the 4800 block of North Broadway

3:30 a.m. on May 28 in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee

5 a.m. on May 28 in the 2300 block of South Michigan Avenue

The suspects are described as being men dressed in all black, with black ski masks and gloves.

If you have any information, contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.