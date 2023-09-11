More than 30 employees had their cars vandalized in 2 separate incidents at the Ford Assembly Plant on the Far South Side.

More than 40 cars vandalized at Ford Assembly Plant on Far South Side; no one in custody, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nearly two dozen employees at the Ford Assembly Plant on the Far South Side had their cars broken into and vandalized in two separate incidents.

At least 13 cars were vandalized at the Ford Assembly Plant on the Far South Side over the weekend, Chicago police said.

Police said just before 11:40 p.m. Saturday, two people in a dark-colored SUV broke into the employee lot in the 12500 block of South Torrence Avenue and damaged more than a dozen vehicles before driving off.

Early Friday morning, workers said more than 30 cars were broken into.

"Even though it is fenced in, it's still almost impossible to secure that many cars in different areas," said Chris Pena, president of UAW Local 551. "Seems like it's just happening all of a sudden, like a trend."

The vandals broke side and rear windows and ransacked the vehicles.

Just a few miles away at Advocate Trinity Hospital, workers said the same thing happened to them a few weeks ago. Chicago police confirmed two incidents, one in which an employee's car was stolen and another in which a window was broken.

UAW Local 551 also said the issue is being addressed by Chicago police, the Ford Motor Company, and the 10th Ward alderman to secure lots for employees and where manufactured cars are stored.

