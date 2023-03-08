Chicago fire officials said a car crash in West Pullman sent one vehicle into a home, causing fire that was quickly put out.

Stolen car crash sends vehicle into home, starts fire on South Side, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said a car crash in West Pullman sent one vehicle into a home, causing fire that was quickly put out.

Fire officials said there was a two-car crash at 116th and South Racine. A tweet from the Chicago Fire Department said one vehicle was stolen.

The crash sent one vehicle into a home and started on fire. The fire was put out quickly, CFD said.

Six people involved in the crash were taken to local hospitals in fair condition, fire officials said.

Chicago police have not yet commented on this incident. No further details have been released.

