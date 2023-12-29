Chicago police investigating break-in at North Side car dealership

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Multiple suspects broke into a car dealership on the North Side, leaving several cars damaged Friday morning, Chicago police said.

The break-in occurred at a dealership in the 4900-block of North Elston Avenue at about 2:09 a.m., police said.

Police said the suspects broke a glass panel of the front door to get in. Video showed several cars were damaged.

Police said while the offenders tried to get away with some cars, none were taken.

Area Five detectives are investigating. There is no one in custody.

