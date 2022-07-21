CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle with children inside Wednesday, according to police.
Police said a woman working for a food delivery service got out of her vehicle in the 600-block of N. Christiana Avenue around 4:30 p.m. in East Garfield Park.
That's when the offender allegedly entered the vehicle and struck the woman before taking off with a 4-year-old and 7-year-old still inside, police said.
A short time later, the teen jumped out of the vehicle while it was still in motion and ran off on foot, police said. The vehicle continued over a curb and struck a fence.
The offender was taken into custody and charges are pending, according to police.
No injuries were reported.
Teen arrested after allegedly stealing car with kids inside in East Garfield Park: Chicago police
CAR THEFT
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News