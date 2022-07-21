Teen arrested after allegedly stealing car with kids inside in East Garfield Park: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle with children inside Wednesday, according to police.Police said a woman working for a food delivery service got out of her vehicle in the 600-block of N. Christiana Avenue around 4:30 p.m. in East Garfield Park.That's when the offender allegedly entered the vehicle and struck the woman before taking off with a 4-year-old and 7-year-old still inside, police said.A short time later, the teen jumped out of the vehicle while it was still in motion and ran off on foot, police said. The vehicle continued over a curb and struck a fence.The offender was taken into custody and charges are pending, according to police.No injuries were reported.