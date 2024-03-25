Chicago police issue alert after carjackings in Chatham strip mall parking lot

CHICAGO -- An investigation is underway after two people had their vehicles stolen in the same strip mall parking lot in the Chatham neighborhood, Chicago police said.

It happened near 87th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.

Police said in each incident, two to four armed suspects pulled a gun on the victims, demanded their vehicle, then drove off.

The first incident happened at about 7:54 p.m. Saturday. The other happened at about 11 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two Property Crimes Detectives at (312) 747-8273.

