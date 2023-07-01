WATCH LIVE

Chicago police investigation recovers over 200 catalytic converters in Humboldt Park; 2 arrested

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, July 1, 2023 3:49AM
Two men have been charged and more than 200 catalytic converters have been recovered in Humboldt Park, police said.

Police said Marzel Woodard, 36, and Vincent Parks, 36, were arrested Friday in the 4500-block of West North Avenue. The Chicago Major Auto Thefts Investigation Unit has charged them in connected with an investigation into stolen catalytic converters.

Police said more than 210 catalytic converters and equipment used in the thefts were found in a building in the same block as the arrest.

Woodard is charged with organize/aggravated vehicle theft conspiracy and aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, both felonies. Parks is charged with one felony count of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Both are due in bond court Saturday.

