Chicago police are looking for a man they say sexually assaulted a 4-year-old in a bathroom at Rainbow Beach on the evening of July 4.

CPD looking for man who sexually assaulted child at Rainbow Beach on July 4

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a man they say sexually assaulted a 4-year-old in a bathroom at Rainbow Beach on Independence Day.

Police said around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, a 4-year-old was in a restroom at the beach house at Rainbow beach when a man entered the restroom and sexually assaulted the minor.

He then fled the area.

Police have released a sketch of the suspect and describe him as a Hispanic man, 35 to 45 years old, 5 ft. 8 in. to 5 ft. 10 in. tall, 180 lbs. to 210 lbs. with short black hair and unshaven facial hair. Police said he was wearing a tan t-shirt, green shorts and black sandals.

People at the beach today who were also there Tuesday said it was crowded and loud.

"It was a lot of people, a lot of chaos, drinking, fireworks, loud noises, so honestly if someone were to scream, you would think it was someone having fun," said beach-goer Milano Graves "It's disgusting. Like I said, that's a minor. It shouldn't have happened."

Police are also asking that anyone who was at Rainbow Beach Tuesday evening check to see if anyone fitting the suspect's description was captured in any of their photos or videos taken that night.

Track crime and safety in your neighborhood