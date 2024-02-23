Lawyers say allegations of sex abuse or assault against Chicago Public Schools staff are up 12%

After the return from winter break, there has been a 12% increase in allegations of sexual abuse or assault against Chicago Public Schools staff.

After the return from winter break, there has been a 12% increase in allegations of sexual abuse or assault against Chicago Public Schools staff.

After the return from winter break, there has been a 12% increase in allegations of sexual abuse or assault against Chicago Public Schools staff.

After the return from winter break, there has been a 12% increase in allegations of sexual abuse or assault against Chicago Public Schools staff.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After the return from winter break, there has been a 12% increase in allegations of sexual abuse or assault against Chicago Public Schools staff, compared to this time last year.

The Sexual Allegations Unit said 308 new cases have been opened.

"Beyond the volume of complaints we have also seen more serious allegations," said Amber Nesbitt, CPS deputy inspector general. "So just in 2024, actually as of this morning, we are at 21 staff members have been pulled or blocked compared to nine last year."

"That tells me we are moving in the right direction, that people are less afraid to come forward or people know to come forward," said Cass Casper, attorney for CPS students.

Casper represents three students who allege a teacher groomed them and assaulted them over several years. Former CPS employee Andrew Castro has been charged with criminal sex assault and sexual exploitation of a child.

After filing a civil case against Castro and the Board of Education, Casper's law firm set up a hotline for school sex abuse complaints. So far, they report dozens of calls and emails they are investigating.

"I'm just amazed at the thing that I'm hearing about how rampant this is and how it's not sort of talked about," Casper said.

A spokesperson for CPS said there has been more specialized training for staff and students about what is and is not appropriate, and how to report suspected sex abuse.

While Disparti Law Group continues to evaluate complaints, attorneys are urging parents to educate themselves and their children about grooming, and if an adult from school is texting or calling your child about issues other than school that could be a red flag.

CPS Sexual Allegations Unit

Complaints can be filed online here, via phone at 773-535-4400, by email at OSP@CPS.EDU, or directly to OSP in person or via USPS mail to 110 N. Paulina St. Chicago, 60612.