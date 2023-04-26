Chicago police said someone lit a firework and threw it into a food truck on the West Side Tuesday night.

Chicago police: Firework thrown into food truck on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Someone lit a firework and threw it into a food truck on the West Side Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred in the 3300-block of West Roosevelt Road at about 8:29 p.m., police said.

After the firework exploded, police said the 34-year-old man inside suffered a small laceration to his leg. He declined medical attention at the scene.

The bomb squad was called out as a precaution.

Police said the person who lit the firework took off before officers arrived. Area Four detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood