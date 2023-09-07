Chicago police are investigating after more than 20 cars were vandalized on South Lake Park Avenue in Kenwood Thursday.

Chicago police investigating after more than 20 cars vandalized in Kenwood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Neighbors woke up to find more than 20 vehicles, vandalized, glass shattered and things in their vehicles strewn all about all in Kenwood Thursday morning.

"There are a lot of people out here with missing glass windows its crazy this has been going on throughout the summer at different times," resident Teresa Tyler said.

More than 20 vehicles were vandalized in the 4800-block of South Lake Park Avenue.

Chicago police got the call early Thursday morning as neighbors were coming out to start their day. In most cases, nothing was taken from the cars.

"I can't see where anything was taken, they pulled out a lot of things, they could have taken my iPod but they didn't so I don't know if they are trying to get information or what," Tyler said.

Phyllis Powell came out to take her husband to the doctor after he fell, she found her window smashed, but nothing missing.

It's even more frustrating for her as she and her husband are still in a temporary living situation after a fire in this high rise earlier this year.

"I'm just devastated, I'm already I've been involved in this fire over here and now to come and now have my car vandalized it's devastating," Powell said.

It's another expense and headache Phyllis doesn't need.

"Extremely frustrating" she said. "I'm told they just went car after car around the block."

Chicago police said they are investigating the break-ins.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood