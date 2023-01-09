Chicago police investigating burglary at Patagonia store in Fulton Market

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating burglary at a Fulton Market clothing store Monday morning.

The burglary occurred at a Patagonia store in the 1100-block of West Fulton Street at about 1:09 a.m.

Police said the burglar or burglars broke a window at the store to gain entry and then stole several coats along with other merchandise.

No one is in custody and Area three detectives are investigating.

