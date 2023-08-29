Chicago police investigating robbery spree in Pilsen, West Loop

Chicago police are investigating at least four robberies in PIlsen and the West Loop Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a series of at least four armed robberies occurring over a matter of hours Tuesday morning.

All of the robberies involved suspects riding in a white sedan.

The first robbery occurred at about 4:20 a.m. in the 1800-block of South Allport Street.

Police said a 42-year-old man was on the street when three male suspects armed with guns approached and demanded his property. After the victim complied, the suspects fled in a white sedan.

A second robbery occurred at about 4:30 a.m. in the 600-block of West Cermak Road.

Police said a 67-year-old man was leaving a business when three male suspects armed with guns approached and demanded the victim's property. One of the suspects struck the victim in the head and forcefully took his property before fleeing in a white Kia sedan, police said.

At about 5:10 am., police said a 44-year-old man got out of his parked vehicle in the 1600-block of West Lake Street when two male suspects approached.

After they took out guns and demanded the victim's property, he complied and they fled in a waiting white sedan, police said.

At about 5:26 a.m., a 55-year-old man was outside a business in the 500-block of North Ashland Avenue when three male suspects got out of a white sedan, police said.

The suspects got out, displayed firearms and took the victim's property before fleeing, police said.

Police have not said of the crimes are connected. No one is in custody.

