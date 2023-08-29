3 robbery suspects in custody after West Town crash, Chicago police say

Chicago police said three robbery suspects are in custody after a crash on Western Avenue in West Town Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three suspects were taken into custody after a robbery on the Northwest Side Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

Police had them in handcuffs at the scene of a crash near Western Avenue and Hubbard Street in the West Town neighborhood. That's where the white vehicle they were in slammed into another vehicle.

Police believe the three people in custody were responsible for a robbery on Mozart Street near Armitage Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. That area has seen several armed robbery sprees in recent weeks.

Police said a 51-year-old woman was walking down the street when a white vehicle approached and two men got out with rifles and demanded money. The men then got back into the car and took off.

A police source told ABC7 detectives are also looking into whether the suspects robbed a woman at gun point in the 1600-block of North Rockwell Street Monday night as well.

Ultimately, CPD said responding units were able to catch up with them after the car crash. There were no reports of any injuries.

ABC7 has reached out to police to see if the suspects are connected to any other robberies.

