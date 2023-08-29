Caught on camera: Thieves target South Loop parking lot as CPD reports 46 car break-ins in 3 weeks

Chicago police reported 46 car break-ins between Aug. 1 and Aug. 26. One of those incidents was caught on video at a Hunter Parking lot in South Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The manager of a South Loop parking lot said the suspects are brazen and broke into multiple cars right in front of his security cameras.

"They're tossing flashlights around to each other, tools to each other, and they all spread out," said Hunter Parking Vice President Mark Galas.

It took no time for masked thieves to break into multiple parked cars last Monday at a Hunter Parking lot before eventually getting away in their own vehicle.

"They don't care about no trespassing. They don't care about cameras, and they don't care about lighting. All of them were literally right in front of the cameras," Galas said.

SEE ALSO | Chicago police investigating string of armed robberies, carjackings, including 1 involving news crew

It's something that's plagued Galas' parking lots that he manages in the South Loop for months. One on Wells Street was hit several times, leaving shattered glass on the ground and people's belongings scattered.

"There's a new car broken into every night," said Tahler Lechtenberg, a South Loop resident. "They put garbage bags on their window, and it says, 'Please don't break into this. There's no more valuables.'"

Investigators have been tracking a pattern of break-ins at parking lots and parking garages, mostly in the South Loop. In fact, Chicago police reported 46 car break-ins between Aug. 1 and Aug. 26.

Police said the suspects usually target unattended locked cars. They enter by breaking either the driver or passenger side windows with an unknown object before stealing items.

"The South Loop is suffering," Galas said. "Every single time these big incidents happen, I see, at least, a 20, if not, a 30% drop off in my volume within days."

Investigators said, in one of the thefts, a catalytic converter was stolen. Police wouldn't say whether they believe one group is behind this rash of car break-ins. No one is in custody.