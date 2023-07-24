Chicago crime: Armed robbery in Bridgeport Subway caught on camera

Chicago police said a man armed with a gun robbed a Subway sandwich shop in Bridgeport Monday morning.

The robbery occurred at about 1:36 a.m. at 753 West 31st Street.

The store's owner shared surveillance video showing a man pulling out a weapon and threatening to shoot an employee. The video shows the thief take the money from the cash register before leaving the restaurant.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction. No one was injured and Area One detectives are investigating.

This comes after a police warning about at least seven sandwich shop armed robberies in several Chicago neighborhoods.

Those robberies occurred in the:

1200-block of South Canal Street on June 25, at 4:20 a.m.

700-block of South Western Avenue on June 26, at 11:47 a.m.

2500-block of West North Avenue on June 27, at 10:45 a.m.

700-block of North Milwaukee Avenue on June 30, at 9:00 a.m.

0-100-block of West Ohio Street on July 8, at 4:00 a.m.

1200-block of South Canal Street on July 15, at 3:45 a.m.

1600-block of West Roosevelt Road on July 16, at 10:28 p.m.

600-block of South Wabash Avenue on July 18, at 3:48 a.m.

