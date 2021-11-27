CTA bus driver stabbed on North Avenue while confronting man who stole from woman

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A CTA bus driver was stabbed late Friday night, police said.The bus driver, 37 years old, was traveling eastbound on North Avenue when he observed an unknown adult man on the bus pickpocket a woman, police said.The bus driver approached him at which point the two began arguing and a physical confrontation ensued, police said. The offender then displayed a knife and swung it, stabbing the bus driver in the hand.The offender fled but has been located, placed into custody and transported to Area Three for further investigation. The bus driver was transported by the Chicago Fire Department in good condition to Northwestern.