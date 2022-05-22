armed robbery

Man robbed at gunpoint on CTA Red Line train; suspect stabbed during struggle, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An armed robbery suspect was stabbed and critically hurt during a struggle on a CTA Red Line train, the Chicago Police Department said.

A 55-year-old man was riding the CTA Red Line train in the 10-100 block of West 95th Street when he was approached by two armed men, Chicago police said.

SEE ALSO | Triple shooting: 3 men shot, 1 critically injured in West Garfield Park, Chicago police say

One offender pointed a handgun at the victim while the second offender held a knife, police said. The two offenders physically struggled with the victim while attempting to take his bag.

During the physical altercation, the offender who was armed with a knife sustained a wound to the leg. The train came to a stop and the offender armed with the gun fled the scene with the victim's bag. The offender who had the knife was placed in custody and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The victim was not injured and Area Two detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoroselandtrain safetychicago crimerobberystabbingtrainsctachicago police departmentarmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARMED ROBBERY
Postal police say they are sidelined during time of heightened crime
Man, 19, charged in Lincoln Park Chicago shooting, robbery
Person of interest questioned in Lincoln Park shooting, police say
Young man's condition improving after thief shot him 3 times: brother
TOP STORIES
1 critically injured in Dan Ryan Expressway shooting: ISP
2 charged in Near North Side McDonald's mass shooting, CPD says
Girl celebrates 1st birthday after shot in head in mass shooting
ABC7 presents 'Our Chicago: Asian Voices'
3 shot, 1 critically hurt on West Side, police say
'Absolutely terrified' teen boy dies hours after 'sextortion' scam
Security guard hurt after confrontation at suburban Walmart: police
Show More
Firefighters battle blaze at vacant resort in Saint Charles
Some peanut butter recalled for potential salmonella
Chicago Weather: Sunny, partly cloudy. Chilly lake breeze Sunday
Runner dies after collapsing at finish line of Brooklyn Half Marathon
Vigil held for women found dead in hot North Side apartment building
More TOP STORIES News