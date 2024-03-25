1 injured in stabbing on Loop CTA platform, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was stabbed during an attempted robbery on a CTA platform in the Loop Monday morning, Chicago police said.

A 20-year-old man was standing on a CTA platform in the 200-block of North State Street at about 1:35 a.m. when police said a male suspect attempted to forcefully take the man's property.

A physical altercation ensued and the victim suffered a cut above the eye and the side of the chest, police said. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

