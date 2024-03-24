WATCH LIVE

Man kidnapped, sexually assaulted, robbed in River North, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, March 24, 2024 11:56PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was kidnapped and sexually assaulted early Sunday in downtown Chicago.

A 21-year-old male victim was in the street in the 200 block of West Ontario Street in River North when someone wielding a knife forced him into a vehicle, police said.

While in the vehicle, the offender sexually assaulted the victim and then robbed him of personal property, Chicago police said.

The victim declined medical attention, police said.

No one was in custody. The offender's gender and description were not immediately available.

No further information was immediately available.

