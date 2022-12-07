2-year-old boy found in residence with 2 dead bodies on Far South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are investigating after a toddler was found in a residence with two dead bodies Wednesday in East Chatham on the city's Far South Side.

Police responded to the 8100-block of S. Drexel Avenue for a well-being check.

When officers arrived and made entry, a 27-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man were found dead, police said. A 2-year-old child was found unharmed.

The child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital for observation.

Chicago police said they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

