2 charged in Gold Coast crime spree, including carjacking attempt foiled by manual transmission

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two suspects were charged in a series of Gold Coast crimes, including an attempted carjacking foiled by a car's manual transmission.

The video in this story is from a previous report

Demontae Watkins, 18, Charles Benson, 20, face several felony charges, including vehicular hijacking and robbery.

The first incident took place in the 1500-block of North State Parkway at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

A 26-year-old woman was entering her vehicle when police said two male suspects approached on foot and demanded her keys and property.

Police said the woman was pushed to the ground and kicked several times before a passing vehicle startled the suspects and they fled on foot. The woman declined EMS treatment at the scene.

In the second incident, a 41-year-old man was sitting in his 2008 Acura sedan in the 1400-block of North Astor Street at about 7:39 p.m. when police said two armed male suspects entered the car and demanded the victim's wallet.

The victim exited the vehicle and the suspects attempted to flee in the vehicle but were unable because of the car's manual transmission.

The third incident took place at about 7:50 p.m. as two male suspects approached a 33-year-old man in the 1000-block of North Lake Shore Drive, police said.

The suspects pointed a handgun at the victim before fleeing in his 2019 Nissan Sentra, police said.

The victim was not injured, police said.

The suspects and the victim's car were later located in the 7000-block of South Wood Street, police said.

Benson and Watkins are scheduled to appear in court Friday.

