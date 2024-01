Porsche stolen from Old Town gas station while pumping gas, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car thief stole a Porsche as its driver was pumping gas at an Old Town gas station Thursday afternoon.

Chicago police said a 35-year-old woman had the keys in the ignition of the car as she gassed it up in the 100 block of West North Avenue when the thieft got into the car and drove away.

No injuries were reported.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.

