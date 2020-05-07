Chicago Crime: Man killed in Near West Side hit-and-run

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 57-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run on the Near West Side Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The man was crossing the street with a companion in the 2400-block of West Congress Parkway at about 8:55 p.m. when police said he was struck by a black Jeep.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released his identity.

The Jeep continued to drive east on Congress Parkway and was later located at Congress Parkway and Oakley Avenue unoccupied, police said. The driver is not in custody.
