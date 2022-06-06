Chicago police: Robber tried attacking man with machete in Irving Park

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Robber tried attacking man with machete on NW Side, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A robber with a machete tried to attack a man in the Irving Park neighborhood Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The robber approached a 52-year-old man walking on the sidewalk in the 3700-block of North Troy Street at about 9 p.m., police said.

The suspect attempted to strike the victim with the machete, which caused the victim to fall to the ground, police said.

The victim then threw his wallet into the street to distract the suspect and ran from the scene, police said.

The suspect also fled the scene. Police have not said if the robbery is related to other robberies involving a machete.

The other robberies occurred in the:
-3000-block of North Christiana Ave. on May 27 at 7:58 p.m.

-3200-block of North Monticello Ave. on May 30 at 11:45 p.m.
-4100-block of West Fletcher St. between May 30 at 11:45 p.m. and May 31 at 12:10 a.m.
-3300-block of North Monticello Ave. on June 3 at 9 p.m.
-4000-block of West Eddy St. on June 3 between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.
