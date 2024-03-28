WATCH LIVE

Man arrested, accused of killing Alfred Mitchell Jr. in 2017 South Side shooting, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, March 28, 2024 4:36PM
Man arrested in deadly 2017 Bronzeville mass shooting: CPD
In 2017, Alfred Mitchell Jr. was killed in a Bronzeville mass shooting, Chicago police said. Seven years later, Antonio Dickerson has been arrested.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Murder charges were filed nearly seven years after a man allegedly opened fire on a barbecue party in Bronzeville.

Alfred Mitchell Junior, 28, was killed in the August 2017 shooting at 37th and Michigan on the city's South Side.

At least six other people were shot while standing on the sidewalk just after 10:30 p.m. when a group of males walked up and fired shots from the corner of the block, police said.

Antonio Dickerson was arrested Tuesday at his home in Alsip, Chicago police said.

Investigators have not revealed a motive for that shooting.

