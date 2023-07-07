Chicago police investigating after 2 newborns found dead in child care center in Streeterville

Chicago police are investigating after two newborn girls were found dead in a child care center bathroom on Northwestern Memorial hospital's campus.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An investigation is ongoing after two baby girls were found dead in a bathroom at a daycare facility on the campus of Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Streeterville Thursday night.

The two newborn girls were found unresponsive just before 7 p.m. Thursday, Chicago police said. They were taken to Lurie Children's Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Video from the scene shows Chicago police at that daycare Thursday night.

A Northwestern Memorial official said that this was an emergency medical situation involving a daycare employee, but added that no children at that facility were involved with what happened.

It's still unclear Friday morning whose children these were or what happened before first responders arrived.

ABC7 has reached out again to Northwestern again for any new information on the investigation. No one is in custody.